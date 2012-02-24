Design & Thinking" is a documentary exploring the idea of "design thinking"!
How do we fully engage organizations to think about the changing landscape of business, culture and society?
Inspired by design thinking, this documentary grabs business owners, designers, social change-makers and other professions to portrait what they have in common when facing this ambiguous 21st century.
What is design thinking? How is it applied in business models? How are people changing the world with their own creative minds? This is a call to the conventional minds to change and collaborate. It will challenge audiences with a radical new perspective on design.
Running Time: 74:11
Producers: Yuhsiu Yang, Melissa Huang
Director: Mu-Ming Tsai
Creative Director: Iris Pei-Yun Lai
Production: Muris LLC
